CDC Admits Scary Truths About Vaccine

Nearly a year after the government forced Americans to receive a vaccine in order to live a normal life, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is back tracking what they originally said about the jab.

First reported by the Epoch Times, the CDC is finally admitting that it gave false information about the Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine.

The CDC has been caught with blood on their hands.

They wrongfully said it conducted a certain type of analysis of the vaccine over one year before the CDC actually did.

A spokesperson for the CDC said that they are revising several Information of Freedom Acts (FOIA) and issuing corrections for information it previously claimed was being observed “by the most intense safety monitoring efforts in U.S. history.”

Take for instance myocarditis. For several months report after report was released about an athlete dropping dead on the court or field after suffering chest pains.

Heart problems such as heart inflammation is a known life-threatening side effect of the Covid vaccine, a fact mainstream media so blatantly ignored.

In July, the Epoch Times submitted a FOIA to the CDC to obtain reports of a study that showed post-vaccination heart inflammation.

However, the CDC said that their team did not conduct any reports through October 2021, admitting that “an association between myocarditis and mRNA COVID-19 vaccination was not known at that time.”

By now it is apparent that the CDC withheld information to prevent vaccine hesitancy. The White House played along with their games as well. Mr. “the vaccine will prevent you from getting Covid” Joe Biden, first claimed that all you need is the first shot. Then that quickly turned into two shots then a follow up booster and then another booster. And now the CDC is preparing for another round of infections this winter saying people need another shot to protect themselves.

The madness won’t end, not as long as Democrats have control of Washington.

It will take decades to find out the truth about the vaccine’s long-term side effects and why the left was so worried about pushing it on the country without proper studies being done.