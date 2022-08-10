Democrats Can't Hide Their Concern About Joe Biden's Health

President Joe Biden’s bad public gaffes is nothing new. In fact, America is becoming seemingly used to seeing the leader of the U.S. forget where is or what he’s saying, so much so that questions are raised when he actually makes it through a speech without embarrassing his party.

In a new Issues & Insights/TIPP analysis survey, a vast amount of Democrats are worried about Biden’s mental health.

39 percent of Democrats are concerned Biden’s cognitive skills aren’t in tact enough to carry him to the end of presidential term.

The poll noted that despite this percentage not being the majority, it “is still significantly high.”

On the contrary, 82 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Independents are uneasy with the idea of Biden running the country due to his mental health.

“The fact is, based on these polling data, there is genuine concern among virtually all groups over Biden’s cognitive health. It has taken on political urgency with the looming 2022 midterm elections, which, if Republicans prevail, could well turn Biden into a lame duck,” the survey concluded.

Over the last year, Biden has been caught mumbling his words, walking around aimlessly and making odd gestures.

His recent gaffe was Biden forgetting he had already shook Sen. Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) hand, literally five seconds after he did.

Joe Biden really wants two handshakes from Chuck Schumer… pic.twitter.com/IsqIccDx6c — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 9, 2022

Another humiliating event was when Biden struggled to put on his jacket, forcing First Lady Jill Biden to come to the rescue.

President Biden struggles to put on his blazer before dropping his trademark Aviators pic.twitter.com/6t0oQFw0H2 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 8, 2022

The president then ignored Secret Service and walked directly onto the White House lawn, even after the man pointed to Biden to turn onto the path.