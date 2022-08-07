WaPo: Drag Shows for Children Are ‘Squeaky-Clean,’ ‘Family-Friendly’

The Washington Post continues to play into the radical left’s agenda of grooming and indoctrinating children with their woke ideology.

According to a recent article, they are apparently standing by its support of exposing minors to drag queen shows.

Titled “I’m a drag queen. Here’s what my art really is,” Sasha Velour stands as an advocate for brining children to such events that are “squeaky-clean for family-friendly audiences.”

Velour then called out “critics” such as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) and Rep. Majorie Taylor Green (R-GA) for “crying” about condemning drag acts.

She made bold statements about conservatives who want to retain children’s innocence and not poison their minds with inappropriate sexualization the left seemingly likes to do.

“Their inflammatory speech and scare tactics have one goal only: recirculating deeply homophobic stereotypes about “grooming” to defend their campaign against queer and trans existence,” Velour claimed.

Velour hit back at laws banning drag shows saying, “Drafting laws to ban children from our performances is much less about the imagined sexual dangers of a drag show than the imagined dangers of failing to indoctrinate children with fear and shame around queerness from an early age.”

And if that wasn’t disturbing enough, Velour goes on to say that drag and queer people are the “next generation” and to “let your children get to know us.”

These type of behavior though hasn’t flown well among people who have standards for what children should be taught.

Fellow at the Manhattan Institute Christopher Rufo said that Democrats who say drag shows isn’t about sexuality, are the same people claiming that Critical Race Theory isn’t in schools either.

Republican Queens Councilwoman Vickie Paladino refused to apologize for her comments that drag shows are “grooming” children.

“I would like to make one thing very clear: I am NOT apologizing or redacting my statement against using taxpayer dollars to fund Drag Queen Story Hour in our public schools,” she said.