Hypocrisy: Senate Democrats Cancel COVID Policy Ahead of Hefty Inflation Act Vote

Senate Democrats are reportedly embracing a “Don’t Test, Don’t Tell” Wuhan Coronavirus protocol this weekend as they try to push a $764 billion spending bill through a 50-50 chamber.

Dubbed the “Inflation Reduction Act,” it needs all 50 Democrat votes so that Vice President Kamala Harris can cast a tie-breaking vote in its favor.

Hence the abrupt change in policy.

Democrats know that just one positive Covid test can wreck their plans to pass the hefty bill, which many Republicans argue will actually make inflation worse.

“Senate Democrats, some of whom have decried their G.O.P. colleagues’ lenient attitude toward masking, have adopted an unofficial ‘Don’t Test, Don’t Tell,’ protocol of late, particularly as they endeavor to pass the historic Inflation Reduction Act this weekend,” a Senior Senate Aide told Puck News.

“They’re not going to delay it if a member has gotten COVID… Counterparts are saying they’re not going to test anymore. It’s not an official mandate but we all know we’re not letting COVID get in the way. The deal is happening. Less testing, just wear masks and get it done,” the Senate Aide added.

Another source reportedly told the outlet that “even if a senator did catch the virus, ‘“you can bring your ventilator and still vote.”’

If the bill passes in the test vote, a series of debates and votes on Republican amendments will take place, then a potential vote on final passage will come sometime Sunday. From there, the legislation would then go to the House.