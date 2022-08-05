Ron DeSantis

Florida Officials Warn the Media is Trying to ‘Make You Afraid’

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Aug 05, 2022 7:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Florida Officials Warn the Media is Trying to ‘Make You Afraid’

Source: Chris O'Meara/AP Photo

Florida officials hit back at mainstream media for attempting to incite fear into people over the Monkeypox virus. 

Declaring that the virus has been “overblown,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) said that his government is “not doing fear.” 

"I am so sick of politicians — and we saw this with COVID — trying to sow fear into the population… We had people calling, mothers worried about whether their kids could catch it at school,” DeSantis said, adding “And we’re not gonna go back to like Fauci in the eighties where he was trying to tell families they were all gonna catch AIDS watching TV together.”

Instead, the governor said his administration will focus solely on the facts, especially with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo “at the helm.”

DeSantis then criticized state leaders who have already declared public health emergencies, claiming this will be just another reason for woke politicians to restrict American’s freedoms once again. 

"We are not doing fear… We are not going to go out and try to rile people up and try to act like people can’t live their lives as they’ve been normally doing because of something,” DeSantis continued to say.

DeSantis then gave the mic over to Ladapo who put the media on full blast for trying to make people afraid of monkeypox. 

“It’s really been just kind of remarkable to see some of the headlines, and the headlines that very clearly are trying to make you afraid of monkeypox or fill in the blank, you know, because if you’re not afraid of this, there will be something else after that and something else after that,” Ladapo said. 

Noting that there has been no fatalities from the virus, Ladapo said the leftist media outlets are “determined to make you afraid and do whatever it is they want you to do.”

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Experts Warn Manchin's Spending Bill Will Make Inflation Worse
Sarah Arnold
Sens. Mike Lee, Tom Cotton Questioning of FBI Reveals How Disappointing Bureau is on Pro-Abortion Extremism
Rebecca Downs
Suspended Soros-Backed Prosecutor Speaks out Against DeSantis
Sarah Arnold
Fox News Reporter Slaps Down Biden Press Secretary on Gas Prices
Matt Vespa
January 6 Star Witness Cassidy Hutchinson's Credibility Takes Another Brutal Hit
Matt Vespa
Florida AG: DeSantis ‘Had No Choice’ but to Suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren
Madeline Leesman
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular