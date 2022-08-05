Florida Officials Warn the Media is Trying to ‘Make You Afraid’

Florida officials hit back at mainstream media for attempting to incite fear into people over the Monkeypox virus.

Declaring that the virus has been “overblown,” Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) said that his government is “not doing fear.”

"I am so sick of politicians — and we saw this with COVID — trying to sow fear into the population… We had people calling, mothers worried about whether their kids could catch it at school,” DeSantis said, adding “And we’re not gonna go back to like Fauci in the eighties where he was trying to tell families they were all gonna catch AIDS watching TV together.”

Instead, the governor said his administration will focus solely on the facts, especially with state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo “at the helm.”

DeSantis then criticized state leaders who have already declared public health emergencies, claiming this will be just another reason for woke politicians to restrict American’s freedoms once again.

"We are not doing fear… We are not going to go out and try to rile people up and try to act like people can’t live their lives as they’ve been normally doing because of something,” DeSantis continued to say.

DeSantis then gave the mic over to Ladapo who put the media on full blast for trying to make people afraid of monkeypox.

“It’s really been just kind of remarkable to see some of the headlines, and the headlines that very clearly are trying to make you afraid of monkeypox or fill in the blank, you know, because if you’re not afraid of this, there will be something else after that and something else after that,” Ladapo said.

Noting that there has been no fatalities from the virus, Ladapo said the leftist media outlets are “determined to make you afraid and do whatever it is they want you to do.”