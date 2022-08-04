Sen. Rand Paul On Gain-of-Function Hearing: Fauci Is Lying to Us

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is not letting Dr. Anthony Fauci disappear quietly without questions regarding the Wuhan Coronavirus’s origin being answered.

During the first hearing to determine whether U.S. taxpayer-funded gain-of-function research contributed to the spread of Covid, Paul reconfirmed that “Dr. Fauci is not being honest with us,” and “yes, the NIH funded gain-of-function research.”

Not one Democrat showed up to the hearing held by the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee— something Paul questioned why there is significant lack of curiosity from the left.

That alone should sound alarms.

Following the hearing, Paul joined Jesse Watters Primetime to stress how a committee formed in 2017 to investigate gain-of-function research blatantly looked past its responsibilities, ignoring the research.

"We learned that Dr. Fauci has been lying to us… the three scientists agreed that this was dangerous research. Two of the three absolutely said it was gain of function. The third said it was dangerous research and should have gone before a committee,” Paul said.

“When Dr. Fauci said, 'Oh, we've reviewed this, and the experts have looked at this and said it's not gain of function,' even that wasn't true. There was a committee that was formed after 2017 to look at this dangerous research. They didn't look at this research at all because they never reviewed it. So no one reviewed this to say it wasn't gain-of-function research. They didn't review it, period,” Paul added.

The senator reiterated the fact that Fauci is not being honest with the American people, saying that the scientists only met three times to review only three projects.

“The committee that is supposed to review these viruses is secret… We don't know the names. We don't know that they ever meet, and we don't have any records of their meetings. It’s top secret. Congress is not allowed to know. So whether the committee actually exists, we're uncertain. We do know that they've met three times and there are thousands of gain-of-function research proposals,” Paul told Watters.

Granted Republicans take over in November, Paul vowed to continue the hearings and bring Fauci along with his corrupt Democrat colleagues down.