CNN Contributor: 'GOP Is a White Nationalist, Fascist Movement'

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
Posted: Aug 04, 2022 9:00 PM
Source: Bebeto Matthews/AP Photo

CNN columnist and MSNBC guest Dean Obeidallah said he views Trump voters as being “no different” than Osama Bin Laden supporters after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, in yet another one of his crazy woke Twitter rants. 

"At this point I LITERALLY view people who still support Donald Trump no different than the despicable, vile people who supported Bin Laden after 9/11,” Obeidallah tweeted on Thursday morning. 

Following his insensitive comment, the woke liberal said that “the Taliban should be suing the GOP for trademark infringement.” 

Obeidallah continued his rant by claiming that the January 6 Capitol Hill protests was a “terrorist attack” incited by President Trump, raising the question: “How soulless are the GOP candidates? They actually fight to get the endorsement of Donald Trump, a man who waged a coup and incited the Jan 6 terrorist attack.”

Additionally, the CNN contributor cleared his schedule to point out that conservatives to him are like “fascists.”

“Daily Reminder: Today's GOP is no longer a political party, it's a white nationalist, FASCIST movement that seeks to impose their EXTREME religious beliefs as the law of our land. It must be utterly defeated in order to save our Republic,” Obeidallah tweeted. 

Fox News noted that Obeidallah has previously feared that being pro-life is the same as “Christian nationalism,” and that the Republican Party wants to impose religious law to take American’s freedoms away.

“The next step in GOP’s embrace of Christian nationalism is amending state constitutions–like they are trying to do today in Kansas–to allow them to impose their extreme religious beliefs as law. This is not a drill. The GOP wants to impose religious law to take our freedoms,” he said.

Most Popular