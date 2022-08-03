Yet Another Poll Proves Biden Drove the Economy Into the Ground

Americans are not falling for President Joe Biden’s “the economy is doing great” claims any longer.

After two consecutive quarters of negative GDP growth, the Biden administration continues to refuse to acknowledge that the U.S. is in the midst of a recession.

According to the latest economic survey by Rasmussen Reports, 62 percent of voters believe the country is in a recession — including 47 percent of Democrats and 57 percent of independents.

“Despite denials from the White House, most voters think the American economy is in a recession – and agree that Democrats are to blame for it,” Rasmussen Reports said.

As the November midterm elections round the corner, a stunning 91 percent of voters said that economic issues will be an "important" determining factor when casting their vote, with 66 percent saying it will be “very important.”

“Majorities of every racial category — 62% of whites, 53% of black voters and 67% of other minorities — believe the U.S. economy is currently in a recession. Similarly, 69% of whites, 54% of black voters and 63% of other minorities say economic issues will be very important in this year’s congressional elections,” according to the survey.

The survey also found that majority of Americans believe that former President Trump handed a surging economy to Biden, which Democrats drove a recovery into the ground.

This comes as conservatives accuse Biden of attempting to “gaslight” Americans into thinking the U.S. is not in an economic recession.

Despite the GDP figure being negative, the Biden White House has continued to deny the state of the economy caused by the Biden administration and Democrat majorities in Congress, saying it is “unlikely” the nation is facing a growing recession.

Will Hild, executive director of Consumers’ Research, slammed Biden for lying to the American people.

“The GDP numbers don’t lie— under the Biden Administration, we are building back broker….regardless of how the White House tries to spin it, the Biden recession is here to stay as everyday Americans are facing higher prices from the grocery store to the gas pump,” Hild told Fox News Digital.