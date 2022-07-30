Biden WH Comms Director Makes 'Last Minute' Decision to Stay in Role

In a quick turn of events, White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield announced she will actually be staying in her role despite saying she was resigning earlier this month.

Following her announcement, Bedingfield tweeted that she was excited to be staying in the role.

“A massive thank you to everyone (every. one.) who endured listening to me wax on about how I regretted my decision to leave. There's so much more to do and I'm so proud and grateful to be part of this team. Onward!," Bedingfield tweeted.

It is unclear why Bedingfield changed her mind in a matter of weeks but according to an NBC news reporter, her decision to stay was made after President Joe Biden and White House chief of staff Ron Klain asked her to.

In an email Bedingfield wrote to her colleagues, she said that she still has “a lot of gas left in the tank.”

“The work is too important and too energizing and I have a lot of gas left in the tank," Bedingfield’s email reportedly said, adding that she is “awesome — if admittedly last-minute! — development.”

Bedingfield has worked with Biden for nearly a decade and has been credited for helping him get to the Oval Office.

The news comes after several Biden officials resigned from their positions following the president’s arrival to the White House.