Even Democrats Are Tired of Biden's Border Crisis

The Biden administration has given the green light to pick up building a section of former President Trump's border wall as illegal immigration sees no point in slowing down.

President Joe Biden's Department of Homeland Security finally caved and agreed to close the border barrier gaps in Arizona that pose many security challenges for Border patrol.

"After many months of pushing," Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz) announced the first step to fixing the crisis at the southern border along his state lines has been secured.

You know things are bad when even a Democrat is calling on his own party to do something that shouldn't have been a problem in the first place.

"For too long, the Morelos Dam area has been an operational challenge for Border Patrol agents to properly secure the border and keep our communities safe. I'm glad that the Department of Homeland Security has listened to Arizona and is going to close these gaps. This is a step forward and I'll keep working to ensure that Arizona has the tools needed for a secure and orderly process at the border including fencing and barriers where they make sense," Kelly said in a statement.

Kelly began petitioning for the completion of the 30-foot-tall wall in December of last year after Biden ordered the construction of the wall to end when he took office in January.

Over the past ten months, arrests at the border have topped 20,000 every month, including some months topping over 30,000.

This comes as Kelly struggles to take the lead in the November midterm election, as a group of America First Republicans looking to face him will battle in Tuesday's GOP senatorial primary.