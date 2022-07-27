Dozens of Republicans Call on Biden to Take Cognitive Test as Dems Sound Alarm on His Age

Dozens of Republicans are sounding the alarm on President Joe Biden’s mental capabilities, stressing that he is not fit to run the country.

Led by Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), more than 50 GOP members wrote a letter to Biden urging him to take a cognitive test.

“We again write to you to express concern with your current cognitive state and to urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately. We believe that, regardless of gender, age, or political party, all Presidents should follow the example set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” the letter reads.

The letter continues to argue that Biden’s cognitive skills have largely been ignored, despite several Democrats questioning his ability to be in office.

“While you have largely brushed aside these assertions as partisan political attacks, the left-leaning New York Times recently published an article outlining all of this in great detail…According to the New York Times, the increased scrutiny surrounding your cognitive state has been fueled by your recent public appearances,” the letter says.

Jackson took to Twitter to demand Biden to give up his seat in the Oval Office.

“Biden won’t finish his term. Democrats know his cognitive decline is a liability. He needs to quit waiting and get it over with. Resign now!” Jackson tweeted.

Mark my words: Biden WILL NOT finish his term. He can barely put a sentence together, and now even DEMOCRATS want him out. He’s a total FAILURE and his mind is GONE. Time for a change! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 22, 2022

Why won’t ANY Democrat come out and say that Biden is 100% MENTALLY FIT to be President? If they REALLY thought he could handle the job, you’d think they would’ve said something by now. They’re SILENT! — Ronny Jackson (@RonnyJacksonTX) July 23, 2022





The letter accuses Biden of not being able to hand his duties as president, citing the need to delay his recent Middle East trip so that he can have more time to rest.

“The article further outlined your need to delay the aforementioned Middle East trip so that you would have more time to rest, as your advisors felt that ten days of overseas travel might be unnecessarily taxing for you. These assertions are extremely concerning and cast doubt upon your ability to handle the duties required of the President of the United States, which poses a very serious national security risk,” the letter reads.

The letter went on pointing out times when Biden has had difficulty reading the teleprompter and forgetting key details during speeches. Often times, The White House has had to walk back comments made by Biden in an effort to save face.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President, knowing that he or she can perform their duties as Head of State and Commander in Chief. They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader,” the letter states.