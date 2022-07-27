NYT Columnist: Biden Is a 'Failing President'

Gone are the days where left-leaning publications can fool you into thinking President Joe Biden is doing a good job. There’s no hiding his failures anymore.

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens is calling on Biden to immediately announce he will not run again in 2024, noting that this is the “best thing” Biden can do right now.

Accusing Biden of being a “failing president,” Stephens declared that "the democratic world today is leaderless,” which is so weak the western world has been left to fend for itself.

“Twenty-five years ago, we had the confident presences of Bill Clinton, Helmut Kohl and Tony Blair — and Alan Greenspan. Now we have a failing American president, a timorous German chancellor, a British prime minister about to skulk out of office in ignominy,” Stephens wrote.

Stephens called out Biden’s weaknesses saying that this is “bad in normal times,” but “catastrophic in bad ones.”

"Talented leaders turn proverbial lemons into lemonade. Biden seems to be mastering the trick of turning lemonade into lemons,” Stephens added, attacking Biden for his lack of leadership.

The columnist then turned his focus on the state of the economy, blasting Biden for ruining America’s economic credibility.

“The credibility crisis occurs when leaders make confident predictions, in the face of abundant contrary evidence, that turn out to be catastrophically wrong. Insisting that inflation was ‘temporary,’ as Biden did last year, was one such prediction,” Stephens stated.

Stephens also expressed his fear that the U.S. will soon see a “global recession,” criticizing Biden for not facing the problems he created head on.

Before ending his column, Stephens reiterated that the “best thing” Biden can do for the country is announce he will not run for president again.

“Now, not after the midterms. Let his party sort out its own future," Stephens said.

This comes after a CNN poll found that 3 in 4 Democrats don’t want Biden to run for re-election.

While 75 percent of Democrat voters want someone else in the Oval Office, only 25 percent said they would like to see Biden run again.