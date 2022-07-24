Trump Teases a 2024 Presidential Run Once Again

Former President Trump did not hold back on attacking the left as he gave major hints on a possible 2024 presidential bid.

During his speech at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit, Trump called on “young conservative activists to help finally and completely smash the radical left corrupt education establishment.”

As the crowd cheered, Trump stressed the need to “liberate America’s children” from the “sick” indoctrinated educational system.

“The current educational system is so sick. That school prayers is banned and drag shows are allowed and all sorts of things are happening,” Trump said, adding “you would not trust these people to babysit your children for 20 minutes.”

He also slammed the left for wanting to pull religion out of schools.

“You can’t teach the Bible but you can teach children that America is evil and that men can get pregnant. A man can get pregnant. Can’t even talk about the Bible,” Trump said.

Somberly, Trump said that the U.S. has never been in the position that it is in today, which happened in a short amount of time.

Trump then teased whether he will make a comeback to the White House or not.

“Now we may just have to do it again,” Trump said, after stating that he won the 2016 and 2020 election.

“If I stayed home, if I announced that I was not going to run for office, the persecution of Donald Trump would immediately stop…but that's what they want me to do. And you know what? There's no chance I do that,” Trump said.

Trump also took shots at the Biden administration’s poor handling of the Wuhan Coronavirus, as several Democrat-run states are pushing mask mandates once again ahead of the November midterm elections.

Calling on the U.S. to “re-hire every patriot” who lost their job due to not receiving the Covid vaccine, Trump blasted the radical left’s extremism.

"The radical left attacks those corporations by putting boycotts on them, and for some reason, Republicans and the right they don't do that…the only way to stop this extremism and get radical politics out of corporate boardrooms and human resource departments is if we do to the left exactly what the left does to us,” Trump said before signing off.