Newsom's Latest Ad Aimed at Attacking Red States

Gavin Newsom

Sarah Arnold
Posted: Jul 23, 2022 9:15 AM
Source: Jeff Chiu/AP Photo

Fresh from blasting Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif.) is back to take aim at Texas. 

Newsom is running a full-page ad in three major Texas newspapers criticizing Gov. Greg Abbot (R-Tex.) for his stance on abortion and guns. 

The ads replaced the word "abortion" with "gun violence" and "Texas" with "California" in an attempt to make Abbot eat his own words. 

"Our creator endows us with the right to life. And yet … children lose their right to life every year because of gun violence," the ad reads. Adding, "In California, we work to save those lives." 

Newsom then wrote, "These were Governor Abbott's words when he signed SB 8 into law, essentially banning abortion in the state of Texas." 

The ads target Abbott, who recently said that abortion was costing the lives of children in Texas. 

"If Texas can ban abortion and endanger lives, California can ban deadly weapons of war and save lives. If Governor Abbott truly wants to protect the right to life, we urge him to follow California's lead," the ad continued. 

The Democratic governor supports his state's gun law, similar to its abortion law, which allows California citizens to file private lawsuits against other citizens over "ghost guns," or weapons made or sold illegally. 

The ad, which is published in the Austin American-Statesman, Houston Chronicle and El Paso Times, fuels speculation that Newsom is gearing up to announce a 2024 presidential bid. 

He recently bought a $105,000 ad spot on Fox News blasting DeSantis, while also taking the time to call out Democrats for "playing a little soft" when it comes to so-called "abortion rights." 

