Professor Quits Over Woke Curriculum 'Takeover,' Warns Against 'Leftist Ideology'

Wokeness has seeped into America's education system. Critical Race Theory and gender ideology are among the topics students are learning these days rather than basic English and math skills, causing parents and teachers to stand up and revolt against the left's push to indoctrinate kids.

A UCLA professor said he is leaving his job at the California university because of a pervasive woke culture on the campus.

Joseph Manson described himself as a "refugee from mainstream higher education" in his blog post.

In his scathing post, Manson said, "The Woke takeover of higher education has ruined academic life."

"I strongly suspect that mainstream U.S. higher education is morally and intellectually corrupt, beyond the possibility of self-repair, and therefore no longer a worthwhile setting in which to spend my time and effort," Manson wrote.

The Anthropology professor has been teaching at the university for more than 22 years and found that the school's department was "unusually peaceful, cohesive, and intellectually inclusive" once he was tenured.

"I'm a professor, retiring at 62 because the Woke takeover of higher education has ruined academic life. 'Another one?' you ask. 'What does this guy have to say that hasn't already been said by Jordan Peterson, Peter Boghossian, Joshua Katz, or Bo Winegard?'" Manson wrote.

He continued to say that he began noticing the change every time the school hired a new faculty member.

"Gradually, one hire at a time, practitioners of 'critical' (i.e. far-left postmodernist) anthropology, some of them lying about their beliefs during job interviews, came to comprise the department's most influential clique," Manson wrote.

He noted that the change wasn't just in the Anthropology department but throughout the entire"campus.

“Outside the anthropology department, UCLA as a whole is showing all the signs of Woke capture that typify the contemporary U.S. u"iversity," Manson wrote, predic"ing that "leftis" ideology" will only continue to grow throughout education.