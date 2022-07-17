Oz vs. Fetterman: Close Penn. Senate Race Despite Key Differences

The Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race is heating up between Democrat candidate John Fetterman and Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz. The open seat is crucial in determining the Senate’s balance of power.

Although Fetterman has had a consistent lead in the race, Republicans are hopeful Oz will help keep the Senate seat red, despite key differences between the two candidates.

According to political analyst Terry Madonna, senior fellow in residence for political affairs at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, the two candidates greatly differ in personalities, styles and policies.

“I mean, it’s rare to find those kinds of huge differences,” Madonna said despite the polls being close. “I’ve not seen a single poll that shows a double-digit lead for either.”

Fetterman has been off the campaign trail for months due to a sudden stroke, and Oz put up a good fight in the primary against opponent David McCormick, which Oz ultimately won.

Oz, who is backed by President Trump, is arguing that Fetterman is too extreme for Pennsylvania while Fetterman is calling out Oz for recently moving to Pennsylvania after living in New Jersey for three decades.

Meanwhile, the two candidates career paths couldn’t be more different yet fighting to end up in the same position.

While Oz is a heart surgeon and T.V. personality, Fetterman is the former mayor of Braddock, Penn. and the current lieutenant governor.

Yet several differences, they both know how to take aim at each other.

Oz has posted several Twitter memes calling attention to high gas prices with a photo of the Democrat with the words “Fetterman Fee,” similar to the Joe Biden stickers plastered at various gas stations saying “I did that” pointing to the prices.

The doctor also wished his opponent a quick recovery after suffering a stroke with a video of Oz jogging saying “I’ve been praying for him. I’m glad he’s OK… now that he’s back, Fetterman can’t keep hiding forever…Joe Biden hid in his basement. How did that work out for us? I’m glad Fetterman’s healthy, so we can worry less about his heart and hoodie and more about the crazy leftist ideas in his head.”

Meanwhile, Fetterman took the opportunity to slam Oz with a campaign video featuring Former “Jersey Shore” cast member Nicole “Snooki” LaValle questioning Oz’s ties to New Jersey.

“Hey, Mehmet! This is Nicole — Snooki… I’m a hot mess on a reality show, basically, and I enjoy life,” Lavalle said in the video, adding “I heard that you moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania to look for a new job, and personally, I don’t know why anyone would want to leave Jersey, because it’s like the best place ever, and we’re all hot messes, but I want to say best of luck to you. I know you’re away from home and you’re in a new place, but Jersey will not forget you. I just want to let you know, I will not forget you,” she said in a mocking tone.

According to the Epoch Times, Pennsylvania voters are shifting away from voting Democrat. As of July, Pennsylvania’s Department of State voter registration shows 10,972 voters have switched their party from Republican to Democrat, while 35,600 voters have switched from Democrat to Republican.

“That’s because the Democratic Party has become the party of the left…Over the past decade, the Democrats became a much more progressive party, and there are profound differences,” Madonna said.