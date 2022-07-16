Ivana Trump's Cause of Death Revealed

New details on the death of Former President Donald Trump’s ex-wife Ivana Trump is revealed.

According to a medical examiner’s report released on Friday, Trump’s death was accidental as a result of “blunt impact injuries.”

New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner said Trump suffered from injuries to the torso after a deadly fall, which is considered to be accidental.

Having released this determination, OCME will not comment further on the investigation," the medical examiner's office said.

According to Fox News, a spokesperson for the New York Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call at Trump’s home on Thursday afternoon where they found the 73 year old unconscious on the floor "in close proximity" to the bottom of the staircase in her apartment.

“On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 1240 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a aided individual at 10 East 64 Street , within the confines of the 19 Precinct. Upon arrival, officers observed a 73 year-old female unconscious and unresponsive. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene,” the spokesperson said.

Although the New York Fire Department said Trump was in a state of cardiac arrest, a medical examiner will do a full autopsy to determine the final cause of her death.

The NYPD spokesperson said there is no criminality suspected and police are staging outside her Upper East Side home for security purposes.

According to law enforcement, a doorman at Trump’s apartment building called the police to ask if he could do a wellness check because he reportedly hadn’t seen her in awhile.

When police officers finally arrived to her residence, they opened the door and found Trump at the bottom of the stairs, however it is unclear whether she collapsed there or fell down the stairs.

Following her death, Ivanka Trump shared a heartfelt tribute to her mother calling her "brilliant, charming, passionate and wickedly funny."