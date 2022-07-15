defund the police

Dem Mayor's Support of the 'Defund the Police' Movement Comes Back to Bite Him

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 15, 2022 5:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Dem Mayor's Support of the 'Defund the Police' Movement Comes Back to Bite Him

Source: Kevin Hagen/AP Photo

A Democratic mayor is making a desperate move to keep people from moving out of his city amid a crime spree caused by his woke, defund the police agenda. 

Mayor Bruce Harrell announced a $2 million plan to combat Seattle's declining number of officers in what he calls a "critical shortage" of police. 

Since 2019, Seattle has lost more than 400 police officers, which Harrell said has led to a situation where "essential services cannot be delivered promptly and effectively." 

The plan will offer reimbursement of moving costs, recruitment bonuses and possible tuition assistance. 

The city council has already approved $1 million for recruitment and hiring bonuses, which came from savings in unspent officer salaries. 

According to the plan, "to provide a minimum level of service, SPD must make up for this severe staffing shortage by relying on overtime-paid officers almost daily, a significant expense to the city." 

Harrell says he wants to offer signing bonuses of up to $30,000 for lateral transfers from other police departments, and new officers would receive up to $7,500. 

The plan also notes that Seattle currently has just 954 officers employed. This is the lowest number of trained and deployable officers the city has seen in more than three decades. 

The police department has had a difficult time retaining officers ever since its violent response to the George Floyd protests that occurred almost two and a half years ago, prompting a city-wide effort to "defund the police," which turned out that the city is far worse off without a heavy police presence. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Politico Got Busted for Manufacturing a Fake Ron DeSantis Scandal
Matt Vespa
WH Reporters Give Their Honest Opinions on Jean-Pierre
Sarah Arnold
Biden Threatens Executive Action After Manchin Crushed His Tax Hike Plan
Katie Pavlich
WH Press Secretary Hit With Reality After Second Attempt to Cover for a Biden Gaffe
Julio Rosas
ICE Nabs 24 Illegal Immigrant Sex Offenders in 5 Days
Spencer Brown
Sad New Details Emerge on Ivana Trump's Death
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Chip Bok
View Cartoon
Most Popular