Biden Is Mocked For Admitting He Was Told Which Reporters to Call On

It’s safe to say President Joe Biden has to be endlessly coached with notes before every big speaking event or else he might just reveal what really goes on in Washington, (or doesn’t go on since not a single issue he has created has been fixed.)

During a joint conference with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid in Jerusalem, Biden admitted he was “given a list” of reporters to call on for questions.

After being prompted to take more reporter questions, he said "Um, sure. Uh, I was given a list here,” before reading the name of a reporter he called on.

Several times throughout the conference, Biden was seen looking at his list of approved reporters he was given the green light to call on.

“The next person to ask us a question, I guess, is Nadia [Bilbassy],” Biden said, again referring to his list.

This is not the first time Biden has been caught using an approved list of reporters he can call on given to him by his staff.

During a Russia-U.S. Summit in Geneva last year, Biden embarrassed his party for “saying the quiet part out loud” when he told reporters that “as usual,” he would only call on reporters his staff told him to.

This comes a day after Biden was mocked for misspeaking about the Holocaust.

“I will once more return to the hallowed ground of … Yad Vashem to honor the 6 million Jewish lives that were stolen in a genocide and continue — which we must do every, every day — continue to bear witness, to keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust — horror of the Holocaust — honor those we lost, so that we never, ever forget that lesson, you know, and to continue our shared, unending work to fight the poison of anti-Semitism wherever it raises its ugly head,” Biden said.

The president, who both Republicans and Democrats have said is “too old” to run again in 2024, has also been caught using note cards with play-by-play instructions for a meeting.

The notecards seemed to have very specific cues, including the word “YOU” in all caps indicating when Biden needs to do something:

YOU enter the Roosevelt Room and say hello to participants

YOU take YOUR seat

Press enters

YOU thank participants