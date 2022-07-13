Republicans Put The Blame on Democrats for Inflation: 'A Tax on All Americans’

Republicans slam President Joe Biden’s economic polices for causing prices to rise to an all time 40 year high, following the release of the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ latest Consumer Price Index, that shows inflation rates rose to 9.1 percent in June.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla) called out Bidenflation for “wreaking havoc” on the U.S., to which he blames Biden’s “anti-American energy policy” and his lavish “borrowing and printing of money” for the crisis.

“Bidenflation is wreaking havoc on workers, families & small businesses – a consequence of anti-American energy policy, exorbitant borrowing & printing of money & counterproductive federal regulations,” DeSantis said in a tweet.

DeSantis described the current state of the economy as a “self-inflicted wound,” adding that the Democrat-run White House will “just keep printing trillions of dollars and somehow you’re never going to see any consequence of that.”

Meanwhile Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance put the blame on Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) who tried to spin the damning report on other causes other than his own party.

“No amount of spin can change the fact that you’re directly responsible for this inflation crisis. You voted for Biden’s agenda 100% of the time & the working class is getting crushed because of it,” Vance said, suggesting that the left should apologize to Americans.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla) also pointed fingers at Democrats, claiming they don’t care about Americans who are trying to afford everyday necessary items.

“Democrats don’t care about things that matter to everyday working Americans such as inflation, a border crisis, gas prices or violent crime, they only care about the pet issues of their white, affluent & liberal donors & activists,” Rubio tweeted.

Adding fuel to the flames, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) compared inflation to First Lady Jill Biden’s comments on how hispanics are only good for their “tacos.”