Politico Thinks It’s Okay to Heckle Justices While They Eat At a Restaurant

Posted: Jul 10, 2022 11:00 AM
Source: Erin Schaffer/The New York Times

The left- leaning, devoted Democrat loving newspaper, Politico, refused to condemn the pro-abortion protestors who heckled at Justice Brett Kavanaugh while he was dining at a Morton’s Steakhouse in D.C.

In the Saturday edition Politico’s Playbook newsletter, the paper targeted Morton’s as being stuck in the middle of a culture war. 

“When a corporation is getting grilled on social media, there’s a lot at stake. The best course is often to say nothing, lest you butcher the response. Issuing a statement can often just inflame things because, let’s be honest, press releases are a medium rarely well done" Politico wrote, adding  "Morton’s The Steakhouse learned that the hard way this week when it steered right into the middle of the culture wars."

This came after the famous steakhouse issued a statement saying that it will not put up with unruly protesters regardless of which political side they are on. 

“Honorable Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh and all of our other patrons at the restaurant were unduly harassed by unruly protestors while eating dinner at our Morton’s restaurant. Politics, regardless of your side or views, should not trample the freedom at play of the right to congregate and eat dinner. There is a time and place for everything. Disturbing the dinner of all of our customers was an act of selfishness and void of decency,” Morton’s statement read. 

The newsletter also applauded the left for creating fake reservations at the steakhouse in attempt to keep people from eating there.  

