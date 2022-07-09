CNN Host Proudly Wears Shirt Saying 'I Will Aid and Abet Abortion' On Air

The left celebrates abortion as if they were put on this Earth to do so. And if just being pro-abortion wasn't enough, leftist networks need to scream it from atop the mountains as well.

CNN's "United Shades of America" host W. Kamau Bell proudly wore a shirt that read "I will aid and abet abortion" live on air during a special edition promoting Critical Race Theory and woke identity politics.

Bell stood up to display his shirt, joking that he was "competing with President Biden" after guest host Boris Sanchez said those two topics had been "really distorted."

"I know I'm competing with President Biden. So I just want to make sure people know where I stand on a woman's right to choose," Bell said, showing off that he too endorses the method of killing unborn babies.

This came just minutes before Biden signed an executive order protecting abortion access despite acknowledging that Congress ultimately has control over the issue.

Additionally, Bell claimed that CRT and "woke politics" were just "distractions from the right." He then defended it, saying that if kids are being taught it, they must be "geniuses" because it's "high-level graduate school stuff."

"This country is in crisis, and we are getting distracted by things like the definition of woke and Critical Race Theory," Bell said. Adding and claiming, "But your kids are not being taught Critical Race Theory" because Republicans don't want kids to learn an "accurate" history of the U.S.