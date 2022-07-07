CNN Admits Red Flag Laws Don't Work

Red flag laws have been the forefront of talk since multiple deadly mass shootings have taken place only months apart in the U.S., but what is overlooked is how such laws infringe upon Americans’ Second Amendment rights.

While Democrats were quick to push red flag laws, one CNN analyst is admitting that they don’t actually work.

During a segment on CNN Newsroom, Paul Callan said that the July 4 mass shooting during a parade in Illinois is a “shocking failure” of the state’s red flag laws.

“This is a shocking failure of the Illinois red flag law… it’s also a shocking failure, I think, of police officials in Highland Park, Illinois,” Callan said.

He questioned whether these laws can actually ever work after law enforcement failed to “flag” the alleged shooter who killed seven people and injured 24.

“It’s a very affluent town of 30,000 people. I think they have 59 police officers on the force, and I can tell you … in most affluent towns in America, the police chief would know if a kid with a tattoo on his face who’s attempted to commit suicide and subsequently threatened to kill every member of his family, the police chief would know if that kid had a permit to get a weapon,” Callan said, adding “and there was a tremendous failure here that this wasn’t picked up on, and we’ve got a lot of fatalities as a result of that.”

The alleged shooter had reportedly planned the attack weeks in advance after purchasing the gun despite having been alerted to the police several times prior.