Supreme Court Marshal Calls on Officials to Enforce Laws Banning Protests Outside Justices’ Homes

The marshal of the Supreme Court is urging Maryland official to act immediately in directing law enforcement to enforce the state's laws prohibiting picketing outside of Supreme Court justices’ homes.

In separate letters sent to Gov. Larry Hogan (R-Md) and Democrat Marc Elrich, Supreme Court Marshal Gail Curley called for authorities to step in and put an end to picketing "threatening activity,” including the use of chanting slogans, using bullhorns, and banging drums outside the homes of SCOTUS justices.

“You recently stated that you were 'deeply concerned' that 'hundreds of demonstrators have recently chosen to picket Supreme Court Justices at their homes in…Maryland,” the letter read, adding “since then, protest activity at the Justices' homes, as well as threatening activity, has only increased… jeopardizing 'the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizen.”

Curley cited examples of disturbances including the arrest of a man who attempted to assassinate or kidnap justice Brett Kavanaugh outside of his home.

Curley instructed Hogan to utilize the state police and Maryland's legal resources to end the protests, saying that "this is exactly the kind of conduct that the Maryland and Montgomery County laws prohibit."

"I would respectfully request that you direct the Maryland State Police to enforce Maryland and Montgomery County laws that squarely prohibit picketing at the homes of Supreme Court Justices who reside in Maryland,” Curley’s letter read.