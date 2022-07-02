Gun Control

New Yorkers Will Have to Provide Social Media Accounts in Order to Buy a Gun

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jul 02, 2022 3:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
New Yorkers Will Have to Provide Social Media Accounts in Order to Buy a Gun

Source: Seth Wenig/AP Photo

The New York State Senate approved a legislation that would ban concealed weapons from so-called “sensitive locations” and require gun buyers to provide their social media handles and character references. 

Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) signed the bill saying that to her it’s “the embodiment of what it means to be an American…in honor of our Fourth of July weekend, I look forward to signing the legislation.” 

With the new law, people who want to purchase a firearm license, will have to provide a list of social media accounts they have maintained over the last three years, so officials can verify their "character and conduct.”

Applicants will also have to prove they have the “essential character, temperament and judgment necessary to be entrusted with a weapon and to use it only in a manner that does not endanger oneself and others.”

According to the measure, applicants will have to complete at least 16 hours of in-person training, as well as private businesses will be off-limits to firearms unless their owners post conspicuous signage indicating otherwise.

Hochul signed the bill into law shortly after the Democratic-controlled Legislature passed the proposal, calling it an “extraordinary session.”

Recommended
AZ Dems: 'F*** the Fourth'
Matt Vespa

This comes a week after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of guns that the state's rules that make it difficult for residents to obtain a concealed carry permit were unconstitutional.

The law, which will take effect on September 1,  is expected to face challenges from gun advocates who disagree with having to give references in order to purchase a firearm to protect themselves.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Supreme Court Marshal Calls on Officials to Enforce Laws Banning Protests Outside Justices’ Homes
Sarah Arnold
A Potential 2024 Trump Announcement Could Come This Month
Sarah Arnold
AZ Dems: 'F*** the Fourth'
Matt Vespa
‘Karine Was Not Set Up To Succeed’: DeSantis Spokeswoman Calls Out Biden’s Press Secretary
Sarah Arnold
California Just Got Stricter Gun Laws
Sarah Arnold
'Inside Biden's Basement' Project Aims to 'Expose' WH Officials
Sarah Arnold
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular