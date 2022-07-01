Alabama to Ban Transgender Surgeries for Minors

Alabama is taking action against the left's attempts to normalize its transgender agenda by prohibiting sex-change-related medication and surgeries for minors in the state.

In a 76-page brief, Attorney General Steve Marshall urged the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court injunction partially blocking Senate Bill 184, which criminalizes so-called "gender-affirming" treatments for transgender youth under the age of 19.

Directly citing Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, Marshall argues that transitioning for minors is not a constitutional right or "deeply rooted in our history or traditions."

In the document, Marshall also said that if the so-called "right" to an abortion is not protected by the Constitution, then access to transgender health care is not either.

The State can thus regulate or prohibit those interventions for children, even if an adult wants the drugs for his child, the document says.

Earlier this year, Gov. Kay Ivey (R-Ala) signed the first U.S. law that bans transgender medical interventions for young people, making it illegal for health care providers to prescribe puberty blockers, hormone replacement therapy and/or perform gender-affirming surgery.

Doctors who violate the law will face up to ten years in prison and be hit with a $15,000 fine.

Arizona, Texas, Florida, and Arkansas are some of the few states that have also banned transgender-related medication and procedures for minors, protecting them from making a life-altering decision with often irreversible consequences that the radical left is pushing to normalize.