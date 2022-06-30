Poll: Majority Says States Should Be Able to Determine Who Carries Concealed Weapons

Earlier this week, the U.S. Supreme Court sided with gun advocates, striking down a law against the concealed carry of firearms in New York, saying that it violated rights guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Now most Americans believe states should be able to determine who can carry a concealed weapon.

A new poll release by Monmouth University, found that 56 percent of U.S. citizens think that individual states should be allowed to limit who can carry concealed handguns in their state, while 42 percent of people disagreed.

The court is expected to make a similar decision that will affect New Jersey, California, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts and New York.

In each of those six states, it is required for people to show an absolute need for owning a concealed carry permit before being issued one.

Meanwhile, 73 percent of Americans say they support legislation that requires a comprehensive background check before being a firearm, while 49 percent said they would support a law that establishes a national gun ownership database to register all guns in the country.

However, majority of Americans, 55 percent, believe that the issue lies within the nation’s mental health crisis rather than the guns themselves.

The poll also found that 32 percent of respondents oppose banning the sale of assault-style weapons in the country.

This comes a week after President Joe Biden signed a Bipartisan Safer Communities Act to further push the left's gun control message. It includes funding for school safety resources, strengthens background checks for buyers under the age of 21 and increases penalties for straw purchases of firearms.