West Coast Governors Vow to Make Their States a 'Safe Haven' for Abortions

Democrat governors of California, Washington and Oregon are declaring the west coast as a “safe haven” for abortions in the wake of the SCOTUS ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Calif), Gov. Kate Brown (D-ORE) and Gov. Jay Inslee (D-Wash) issued a “Multi-State Commitment to Reproduction Freedom” as an attack on states (mostly Republican) who ban abortions.

“We will not stand on the sidelines as these attacks mount,” the statement says, adding, “anti-choice states are considering legislation to extend the effect of their laws outside their own territorial borders.”

In a video released by the governors, they vow to make the west coast a free-for-all abortion playground, while also making an effort to protect those who travel in from a state that has outlawed the procedure.

In a statement, Newsom said that it’s “time to fight like hell.”

“The Supreme Court has made it clear — they want to strip women of their liberty and let Republican states replace it with mandated birth because the right to choose an abortion is not ‘deeply rooted in history…California has banded together with Oregon and Washington to stand up for women, and to protect access to reproductive health care,” Newsom said.

Additionally, Attorney General Letitia James (D-NY) is also making her state a “safe haven” for abortions. She slammed red states by welcoming the procedure to anyone from “hostile states.”

In a statement, James called the ruling a "deliberate attack" and promised to expand access to the "critical and lifesaving care" that abortions so-called are