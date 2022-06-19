GOP Who Voted to Impeach Trump Believes Most Americans Still Like Trump

It’s clear President Trump has a strong support team backed with thousands of voters who show up to his rallies despite not-yet announcing his 2024 election bid.

That’s why Rep. Fred Upton (R-Mich.) says Trump will “be hard to stop.”

During an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, the Republican, who voted in favor of impeaching the former president, said that he believes Trump will run again in 2024.

“He’s had a number of decisive wins where he’s endorsed candidates that they have won,” Upton said, adding "he’s had a few losses as well, but he certainly entertains a majority of the Republican base and will be hard to stop.”

Upton continued to say that Trump voters are “loyal,” not doubting that they will support him if he decides to run again.

“Well, look, it was a close election. It was a close election in 2016. It was certainly a close election in 2020 as well. And you have got the base voters that are really upset that things didn't go their way, and they're — they're loyal as can be,” Upton said.

Confident that voters still like Trump a lot, Upton said Americans are not happy with President Joe Biden’s handling of the country and will be seeking a major change in the White House.

“I have said from the beginning, I think that Donald Trump is going to be a candidate in '24. The voters still like him a lot…and, frankly, as we look at the economy, we look at gas prices, all these different things, folks are not really happy with the Biden administration, which is why he is mired at a level even below where Donald Trump was at this point in his tenure.”

As the midterm elections loom right around the corner, Democrats are starting to panic over his inflation message to the nation.

Instead of taking action to fix the crisis of record high inflation and historic gas prices, Biden has blamed everyone around him for the why the U.S. is drowning.