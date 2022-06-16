Go Woke Go Broke: NYC Billboard Takes Aim at 'Woke' Corporations

Corporate America has entered the political battle of pleasing the left and keeping up with the woke.

Companies are expected to back the leftist political ideology of defending Black Lives Matter, pushing cultural Marxism and embracing the anti-police, anti-American movement, all in hopes consumers will continue to buy their products.

The Job Creators Network (JCN) is pushing back on the culture wars of corporations after launching a “No Mouse in My House” campaign with “Rock the Woke," specifically targeting Walt Disney World and its sick attempts to indoctrinate children.

JCN is blasting that the woke crowd for trying to “hijack capitalism and take control of corporations” with a billboard featuring a woman’s high heeled shoe kicking Mickey Mouse in the behind on a bright blue background with white lettering saying “No Mouse in My House,” right in the heart of Times Square in New York City.

According to Rock the Woke, “wokeness” has taken hold of every aspect of daily life, saying that it “is seeping into every aspect of American life—notably seizing public schools and America’s institutions of higher learning…business executives should not be taking a stance on political or social issues that have nothing to do with company operations. Appeasing woke workers and activist enablers does not benefit shareholders or align with the majority of consumers.”

In a statement to the Washington Examiner, JCN CEO Alfredo Ortiz said that the campaign will be used as a cultural effort to shame corporations who are going woke through billboards, radio ads and social media platforms.

“It has become all too common for companies like Disney to get involved in political and cultural debates that have little to do with their business model in an effort to appeal to the latest push from liberal politicians and activist groups…these decisions have nothing to do with the companies or their profitability and serve to divide rather than unite,” Ortiz said.

He said he hopes the campaign will motivate Americans to get involved in stopping the woke madness that has taken over the nation.