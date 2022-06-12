Starbucks CEO Begs Employees To Come Back To Work: I'll Get On My Knees

The Wuhan Coronavirus pandemic sparked a wave of people who have decided they no longer want to go into the office for work despite many companies offering incentives to get them there.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz is begging his employees to return to the office, but to no avail he has yet to succeed, despite promising to do “whatever” it takes.

During a New York Times event, Schultz said he has begged his employees to come back to work, desperately saying “I said I’ll get on my knees… I’ll do push ups, whatever you want. Come back.”

Schultz, who previously stepped away from the company, returned to work in April in an attempt to get employees back to the office at the level he desires.

“I have been unsuccessful, despite everything I've tried to do, to get our people back to work…no, they are not coming back at the level I want them to. And, you know, we're a very collaborative, creative group. I realize I'm an old-school person and this is a different generation.”

He blamed the crisis on younger generations despite the company offering extensive benefits to its employees.

“We can go on and on, but the truth is those benefits, as good as they are and were, are not good enough for the employee of today, primarily because Gen Z has a different view of the world.”

This comes shortly after Tesla CEO and billionaire Elon Musk told his employees they must come back into the office for at least 40 hours a week or leave the company after blaming Covid on having “tricked people into thinking that you don’t actually need to work hard.”