Republicans Push For Religion And Family Values To Fight Gun Violence

The difference between Republicans and Democrats is that the right seeks to support religion and family while the Democrat party supports policies that are out to separate families and remove God from schools and government.

In the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting, combating gun violence has been the forefront of conversation for both parties. While the left pushes for strict gun control laws, Republicans say religion and family values can be a solution to the crisis.

During a press conference, Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) called for school prayers to be re-introduced.

“Now, I know it’s something that some people don’t want to talk about. We actually had prayer in school during those days,” pointing out how AR-15s existed in the 1960s but without the mass school shootings.

Scalise continued to say “we had other things going on in our society where we took a different approach to our young kids. And let’s look at that. These are tough conversations we shouldn’t be having that we’re not having about why we’re seeing more young kids go astray.”

Meanwhile during his speech at the National Rifle Association, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX.) questioned if the absence of family values is leading cause in the rise of shootings.

Cruz believes “broken families, absent fathers, and declining church attendance,” are some of the few factors contributing to the horrific events.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) also noted the pattern of the shooters being “fatherless” saying “Why is our culture suddenly producing so many young men who want to murder innocent people?” Adding “it raises questions like, you know, could things like fatherlessness, the breakdown of families, isolation from civil society or the glorification of violence be contributing factors?”