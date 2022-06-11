AOC Puts Her Liberal Two Cents Where It Doesn’t Belong In Twitter Spar With Gaetz

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) once again pounced on Republicans in the only way she knows how to, hiding behind her computer thinking everyone wants to "date her."

In a Twitter spar, AOC took aim at Gaetz after he said that Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is "unable" to perform his congressional duties without bringing his personal grief of losing his son to suicide to the job.

AOC attacked Gaetz accusing him of having a “bad haircut in a cheap suit.”

.@RepRaskin is a greater statesman, Congressman, human being than most of us. History will remember him. Tommy was a remarkable person and testament of his parents’ love.



Gaetz is a bad haircut in a cheap suit, a feat of mediocrity given that he’s here on papa’s money. Bye ???? https://t.co/3S2cX40nO1 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 9, 2022

“[Raskin] is a greater statesman, Congressman, human being than most of us. History will remember him.” adding “Tommy was a remarkable person and testament of his parents' love. Gaetz is a bad haircut in a cheap suit, a feat of mediocrity given that he's here on papa's money. Bye.”

Gaetz hit back at the liberal cry baby saying "1. A lot of people like my hair. 2. My suits are cheap. Not sorry. 3. Stop trying to date me. I'm married.”

Apparently AOC felt the need to take it further accusing some GOP members of asking President Trump for a pardon after the Capitol riots.

“Hey @mattgaetz while I have you responding to my tweets, can you respond to one more for me: Did you ever ask Trump for a pardon? Let me know in the replies! You clearly know where the button is…that also includes anyone in the White House or Trump Admin! Just so we're clear. Lmk!!"