Democrat

AOC Puts Her Liberal Two Cents Where It Doesn’t Belong In Twitter Spar With Gaetz

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jun 11, 2022 12:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
AOC Puts Her Liberal Two Cents Where It Doesn’t Belong In Twitter Spar With Gaetz

Source: Democratic National Convention AP

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) once again pounced on Republicans in the only way she knows how to, hiding behind her computer thinking everyone wants to "date her." 

In a Twitter spar, AOC took aim at Gaetz after he said that Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) is "unable" to perform his congressional duties without bringing his personal grief of losing his son to suicide to the job.

AOC attacked Gaetz accusing him of having a “bad haircut in a cheap suit.” 

“[Raskin] is a greater statesman, Congressman, human being than most of us. History will remember him.” adding “Tommy was a remarkable person and testament of his parents' love. Gaetz is a bad haircut in a cheap suit, a feat of mediocrity given that he's here on papa's money. Bye.” 

Gaetz hit back at the liberal cry baby saying "1. A lot of people like my hair. 2. My suits are cheap. Not sorry. 3. Stop trying to date me. I'm married.” 

Apparently AOC felt the need to take it further accusing some GOP members of asking President Trump for a pardon after the Capitol riots. 

“Hey @mattgaetz while I have you responding to my tweets, can you respond to one more for me: Did you ever ask Trump for a pardon? Let me know in the replies! You clearly know where the button is…that also includes anyone in the White House or Trump Admin! Just so we're clear. Lmk!!"

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Fox News Pride Month Segment Leaves Conservatives 'Stunned'
Leah Barkoukis
CNN Panel: Democrats Are Being Total Hypocrites About Political Violence
Matt Vespa
Even Democrats Are Fed Up With Biden's Gas Policies That Are Eating At American's Wallets
Sarah Arnold
Commanders Coach Fined $100,000 After Downplaying Jan. 6 as a 'Dust-Up'
Sarah Arnold
No One Is Watching Prime Time's Jan. 6 Drama Performance
Sarah Arnold
The 'Once-in-a-Generation' Scientist Who Had His Life Ruined by Overblown 'Me Too' Nonsense
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular