Gas Prices Are So High, Even Police Can't Afford to Fill Up Their Tanks

Almost every American is feeling the pain at the pump as the national gas price average hit nearly $5 a gallon. President Joe Biden’s “Build Back Better” plan has done nothing of the sorts, even law enforcement agencies are struggling to keep afloat thanks to Biden’s doings, or lack thereof.

A Michigan county sheriff’s office suspended officers from responding personally to the emergency health calls they can because they can no longer afford to fuel the cars.

The sheriff’s office said it had exhausted all funds that were budgeted for fuel, still with several more months to go before the budget reset.

Sheriff Michael Main said that he has instructed the deputies to attempt to manage whatever calls are acceptable over the phone, saying “this would be non-in-progress calls, non-life-threatening calls, calls that do not require evidence collection or documentation.”

Main said that with fuel prices not looking to come down anytime soon, he says the department will need an extra $2.8 million to cover the costs.

ABC: Gas prices are so high that one Michigan county’s police department has “blown through their fuel budget” and will no longer respond to every 911 call in-person. pic.twitter.com/oC2o5tcCsi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 9, 2022

This comes as Biden made his first public interview in months on liberal late night talk show with Jimmy Kimmel, blaming everyone but himself for the rise in gas prices. "Oil companies, instead of everybody, says, 'Well, Biden won't let them drill.' They have 9,000 drilling sites that they already own that are there. They're not doing it," lying Biden said. Adding "you know why? Because they make more money not drilling and buying back their own stock."