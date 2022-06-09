Was Jan. 6 Organized by FBI? Republicans Have Questions

As the liberal media obsesses over President Trump for so-called "inciting" the peaceful crowds to enter the Capitol on January 6 to protest, Republicans are standing up and defending their party.

While meeting with conservative activists at a Phoenix IHOP, Senate candidate Blake Masters (R-AZ.) questioned whether Jan. 6 was just one big set up by the FBI.

According to audio of the meeting obtained by CNN, the Trump-endorsed candidate was asked if he would support an investigation into the U.S. Intelligence operations to reveal the government’s motives in the protests, to which he replied “absolutely.”

“Don't we suspect that, like, one-third of the people outside of the Capitol complex on Jan. 6 were actual FBI agents hanging out…what did people know? And when did they know it? We got to get to the bottom of this.”

Masters is not the only one to draw speculation of the events, during a rally earlier this year, President Trump also asked a similar question theorizing that FBI informants were part of a massive scheme to help organize the protests.

Additionally, Sen.Ted Cruz (R-TX) questioned an FBI official on the role played by Ray Epps, a Marine veteran, who was seen in video from January 6 urging Trump supporters to go into the building.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson also has theorized that government agents may have helped aid the crowds on Jan. 6 saying “we know the government is hiding the identity of many law enforcement officers who were present at the capitol on January 6.”