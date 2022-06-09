Joe Biden

Majority of Americans Bracing for Impact as Biden Continues to Run the U.S. Into the Ground

Sarah Arnold
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2022 4:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/ Evan Vucci

Americans are rapidly getting tired of President Joe Biden’s antics with running the White House. As the November midterms begin to surface, Democrats are going to need a lot more than just more empty promises to win back voters. 

A new poll by Zogby Analytics found that 59 percent of Hispanics think the country is on the wrong track, while 64 percent of women believe Biden’s time in office has done more damage than not. 

The Biden administration has attempted to capture young voters by using TikTok stars to advocate for the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine and social media influencers to parade around the White House capturing what a “great” job Biden is doing. However, 51 percent of millennials agree that the country is taking a nose dive. And it doesn’t help that the younger generations are economically worse off than their parents, thanks to Biden’s gut-wrenching decisions causing sky high inflation and soaring gas prices. 

According to the poll, “they have been burdened by student debt, low paying job prospects, rising home costs, which have prevented them from entering the housing market.” 

Adding “when Joe Biden became president, he rode a wave of popularity into the White House. His approval rating was 61% and only 35% of voters disapproved of the new president. Voters were hopeful he would turn the country around.” 

Most Popular