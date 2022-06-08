Liberal Media

Joy Behar Plays the Race Card Again, Claims Laws Will Change Once 'Black People Get Guns'

Sarah Arnold
Jun 08, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Peter Kramer

The ladies of The View once again brought the topic of race into their conversation, because they are experts in throwing race into the bucket of problems the left has caused. 

Co-host Joy Behar made a hasty allegation saying “if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker.”  

While discussing the gun control legislature, the liberal leftist also claimed that the gun laws will change in the U.S. once “black people get guns.”

“Here’s the thing, once Black people get guns in this country, the gun laws will change. Trust me,” Behar so confidently said.  

She went on to blame Republicans for not wanting AR-15’s banned, criticizing them for effectively making that idea “a no-starter.” 

On the contrary, Republican gun-owner and co-host Lindsay Granger argued that AR-15 owners are “not just crazy people.” She described a black man in Connecticut who built his own AR-15 to protect his home after his neighbor was a victim of an home invasion. 

"He is a Black man, it’s odd. Most AR-15 owners are former military, 35+ and married. That’s all I’m saying is that they’re not just crazy people…he has one in his house to protect his family because he never wants to see that happen again.”

According to The Hill, the purchase of guns among Black Americans is on the rise by over 58 percent. It also noted that the ownership of firearms among the group spiked after President Trump lost in the 2020 election. 

Watch the heated exchange below: 

Most Popular