Conn. Offers $150K for Someone to Flag 'Misinformation' from Conservative Sources

The attack on American citizen’s rights is nothing new. Federal policing of free speech has been on the rise, testing our commitment to the First Amendment for some years. First the Biden administration tried to do it with its own Disinformation Governance Board, now individual states are attempting to take it into their own hands.

The Connecticut government announced it will pay someone a $150,000 salary to decipher alleged “misinformation” ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

The job title is similar to The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board, aka the “Ministry of Truth.”

The role, which New York Times reported, calls for the individual to combat alleged misinformation on a “full time basis,” spending countless hours searching through “fringe sites like 4chan, far-right social networks like Gettr and Rumble and mainstream social media sites.” The goal is to flag information they deem to be spreading harmful election-related “rumors.”

It seems the Democrat leaders are only concerned with information that comes from the right, unsurprisingly not at all concerned with left-leaning sources.

The role was funded by a huge campaign created by Democrat Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) and Secretary of the State Denise Merril (D-Conn.) so that they can begin influencing the election results stat.

Merril, who has jumped on the bandwagon of the #TrustedInfo2022 national public education effort, claims that “misinformation” is the “issue of our lifetime.”

Except when that information is coming from the left, then it’s completely fine, which obviously makes the goal of the position not biased at all.