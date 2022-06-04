Christina Pushaw Tears Newsom Apart After He Accused DeSantis of ‘Bullying’ the Special Olympics

Source: AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack

It’s obvious when someone is a threat to the left’s agenda when they will do anything to try and take them down. In the latest showdown, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) of bullying the Special Olympics. 

Earlier this week, DeSantis announced that Florida would sue the Special Olympics for $27 million if they did not reverse their Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine mandate, to which the olympics then backed down. 

Liberal media outlets had a field day claiming that DeSantis has “reached a new low.” 

Newsom also took it upon himself to throw shade at Florida’s beloved governor saying “Ron DeSantis’ values on full display: Bullying. The. Special. Olympics.” 

However, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw ripped Newsom a new one. 

