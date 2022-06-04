Christina Pushaw Tears Newsom Apart After He Accused DeSantis of ‘Bullying’ the Special Olympics

It’s obvious when someone is a threat to the left’s agenda when they will do anything to try and take them down. In the latest showdown, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) accused Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) of bullying the Special Olympics.

Earlier this week, DeSantis announced that Florida would sue the Special Olympics for $27 million if they did not reverse their Wuhan Coronavirus vaccine mandate, to which the olympics then backed down.

Liberal media outlets had a field day claiming that DeSantis has “reached a new low.”

Newsom also took it upon himself to throw shade at Florida’s beloved governor saying “Ron DeSantis’ values on full display: Bullying. The. Special. Olympics.”

Ron DeSantis’ values on full display: Bullying. The. Special. Olympics. https://t.co/jZcog2gRyn — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 3, 2022

However, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw ripped Newsom a new one.

Wrong. The only “bullies” here are the organizers who tried to force athletes with complex medical needs to take shots, even ignoring medical exemptions. Governor DeSantis stepped in to defend the athletes, and now we’re having an inclusive Special Olympics in Florida! https://t.co/DrVawwqh72 — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) June 4, 2022

Sit this one out. Governor DeSantis stood up to Covidian bullying to ensure that 70 Special Olympians can compete despite not being vaccinated. Meanwhile — your Covid bullying has driven hundreds of thousands of Californians out of your state, including myself. — Christina Pushaw ?? ???? (@ChristinaPushaw) June 4, 2022