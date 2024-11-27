Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Tom Homan, Greg Abbott Serve Thanksgiving Meal to Troops While Biden Vacations In Swanky Nantucket

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  November 27, 2024 9:30 PM
AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough

Republicans are evil. They hate America, they are fascists, they are out to destroy democracy, blah, blah, blah. That’s what the left wants you to think. However, actions are much louder than words, and that proves to be true this Thanksgiving. 

While outgoing President Joe Biden spends the holiday week strolling around in the land of woke and elites, President-elect Donald Trump’s new border Czar, Tom Homan, and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) are serving American troops a Thanksgiving dinner. 

Chris Cillizza Admits What We Knew All Along About Tim Walz Rebecca Downs
Meanwhile, lame-duck Biden and outgoing First Lady Jill Biden headed to billionaire David Rubenstein’s $34 million Nantucket compound for the consecutive fourth year to celebrate the holiday. 


The Biden family, including the president’s just as corrupt son, Hunter Biden, touched down at the Nantucket Memorial Airport after arriving via private jet before making their way to the 14-acre property. 

Two-time felon Hunter Biden awaits confirmation on whether his father will pardon him before he leaves office. 

The New York Post pointed out that the Biden family is unlikely to pay to stay at the multi-million dollar compound, which critics say is not a good look for the president. 

“The problem is the not disclosing. And it makes it very hard for those of us who are very critical of the Supreme Court justices who are not disclosing this kind of stuff,” University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter said. “It’s not just the house; I’m sure this guy has greased the skids in all sorts of ways with his money for Biden and the Democrats.” 

He explained that Biden's spending his free time soaking up wealth at the homes of billionaires makes it hard for Americans to relate to the president, who, thanks to his economic policies, has made it hard for people to afford a Thanksgiving dinner for the past four years. 

While the Democratic Party always claims they are the “party of the people,” Biden, as well as former President Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), create an “impression of elitism.” 

Painter penned a compelling question about why Americans can no longer relate to the Democratic Party. 

“Do you want the [George] Soros candidate or the Elon Musk candidate?” He asked. 

