Biden Threatens to Take Away School's Lunch Money That Don't Adhere to Trans Agenda

The Biden administration has officially embraced the woke mob’s push for making transgenderism completely, totally normal. By now it shouldn’t be a shock that President Joe Biden is threatening to cut school funding if schools refuse to adhere to the left’s agenda.

Biden’s department of Food and Nutrition service, an agency within the USDA, announced it will strip money, specifically for lunches, from schools who don’t allow trans students to use the bathroom of their desired gender.

Title IX says that school districts will have to allow transgender boys into girl’s bathrooms, locker rooms, showers and sleeping quarters in order to keep federal funds for lunches, breakfasts and snacks.

Fight for Schools Executive Director Ian Prior told Fox News that Biden is ultimately holding schools “hostage” with school lunch money that goes to feeding almost 30 million kids around the country.

“I honestly have no idea how providing food to children in schools is somehow connected to transgender policies.” Adding that the Biden administration is “using children as pawns in this social justice, gender ideology game that they are playing."

Prior said the White House is trying to use radical gender ideology by doing a federal takeover of the nation's school systems.

“What you're seeing here is really the Biden administration saying ‘you're going to do what I want or I'm going to take your lunch money…for the federal government to come in and really tie school nutrition and school lunch programs to this radical ideology is terrifying, and it's appalling.”

However, Biden's ploy is receiving major pushback from Republican leaders. Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) promised to take legal action if the administration tried to pull funding from her state's schools.

“President Biden is holding lunch money for poor Americans hostage in pursuit of his radical agenda. He is insisting that we allow biological males to compete in girls’ sports or else lose funding for SNAP and school lunch programs...South Dakota will continue to defend basic fairness so that our girls can compete and achieve. I would remind President Biden that we have defeated him in litigation before and are ready to do so again. Mr. President, we’ll see you in court."