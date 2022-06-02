States Call on Biden to Do His Job in Addressing the Crisis at the Border

The crisis at the southern border has been a pressing issue since Joe Biden took office. In 18 months, little has been done to combat the hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) is calling on the Biden administration to take accountability for creating the crisis and incentivizing mass migration.

“Please come down and see for yourself. See the inhumane crisis that you've created. Your policies are creating this. You're harming the very people you think you're trying to help.”

Marshall told Fox News that the southern border is “one of the worse humanitarian crises” he has ever seen during his recent trip there.

The senator traveled to the border to see the issues first hand since he says Kansas is now affected by Biden’s open-border policies, blaming the administration for creating a “magnet” for migration.

"We have people dying almost every day now from fentanyl poisoning. In my state, almost every state in the union is having people die from poisoning. What we saw was a humanitarian crisis. I've done physician humanitarian work across the world. I've been to Poland recently. This is one of the worst humanitarian crises I've ever seen, certainly the worst in this hemisphere, people (migrants) putting their lives in jeopardy.”

Meanwhile Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R-Ark.) blasted Biden for his policies that have allowed drug cartels to run the southern border.

“The cartels are controlling the border versus law enforcement. And we've got to go after and build cooperation, going after and reducing the influence of the cartels. We've done that before. Mexico, I think, can step up to the plate to a much greater extent than they are. But we cannot yield control of our border to the cartels.”

Hutchinson said the problems at the border need to be dealt with at a federal level rather than left for the border states to manage, adding that Biden needs to work with governors to address the issue once and for all.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were 201,800 encounters in April by U.S. Border Patrol agents, a number that is expected to rise during the summer months. Officials also stopped 131 lbs of fentanyl, 13 lbs of methamphetamine, 26 lbs of heroin from entering the U.S.