CNN's Latest Effort to Save Itself

CNN’s new boss in town is cutting back on the liberal networks excessive use of claiming majority of its reports as “breaking news.”

In a memo obtained by Axios, the networks chairman and CEO Chris Licht said CNN has added a “Breaking News” guidelines to its stylebook that explains when the banner is needed.

The leftist network has been known for pushing fear among its viewers, making them believe the next apocalypse is right around the corner.

But according to Licht, CNN is going to be moving away from its opinion-based programming, “we are truth-tellers, focused on informing, not alarming our viewers,” adding “you’ve already seen far less of the ‘Breaking News’ banner across our programming.”

He claims the network will only use the “Breaking News” banner when something “big” is happening, “it has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience.”

According to the memo, several complaints have been logged by “people both on the inside and outside of the organization,” with Licht agreeing the change is far overdue.

The move comes after Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav said CNN has shifted away from being a reliable source for news and more about progressive commentary, adding that the network needs to be reporting on only the truth and facts.

CNN has been under the microscope for the past year after its mishandling of reporting news, causing it to lose credibility. For instance when its chief legal analyst Jeffery Toobin was reinstated on the network months after exposing himself on a Zoom call for everyone to see. Or when Chris Cuomo and his then-New York Governor brother Andrew Cuomo were laughing with giant Q-tips in their hands knowing hundreds of nursing home deaths were on Andrew’s hands.