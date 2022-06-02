Biden Finally Admits He Has No Real Solution to Lowering Gas and Food Prices

Fuel costs have nearly doubled since Joe Biden took office just over a year ago, with gas prices in the U.S. reaching a historic national average of $4.72 per gallon.

This comes at a time where Americans are already feeling the pain of inflation at not only the pumps, but at grocery stores and trying to pay their rent.

In the midst of this, Biden finally admitted that there is nothing he can do to bring the prices down.

“There's a lot going on right now but the idea we're going to be able to click a switch, bring down the cost of gasoline, is not likely in the near term. Nor is it with regard to food.”

According to AAA, drivers could expect to pay an average of $5 a gallon to fuel their cars. Many states including Oregon, Nevada and Washington have already exceeded this, while California drivers are paying the most with a crippling average of $6.21 a gallon.

Biden “reassured” Americans that he “personally understands the feeling of seeing gas and grocery store prices go up.”

“We can’t take immediate action, that I’m aware of yet, to figure out how to bring down the price of gasoline back to $3 a gallon — and we can’t do that immediately with regard to food prices, either.” Biden added, ”But we can compensate by providing for other necessary costs for families, by bringing those down. That reduces the cost of inflation for that family.”

Meanwhile, before Biden admitted to having no real solutions, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Biden is doing everything he can to lower the cost of living, but it seems to be that the White House is giving false hope to Americans that they may soon feel a financial relief.

In lite of Biden’s comments, #BidenIsAFailure began trending on Twitter with many users frustrated with his lack of leadership and policies.

I disagree. He’s successfully ruining this great country in record speed. That’s why he was installed. — The Judgmental Baby (@whileursilent) June 2, 2022

Before this disaster in the White House I never thought I'd see $5 a gallon for gasoline in my lifetime

Now I don't think I'll see gasoline as low as $5 a gallon for the next 3 years #BidenIsAFailure — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) June 2, 2022