Republicans Fight to Protect American's Second Amendment

The second amendment: “Being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”

In the wake of the horrific Uvalde elementary school massacre, left extremists are calling for strict gun control laws. The Second Amendment is an individual right, its purpose is to give citizens a way to defend themselves.

That’s why Republicans are standing up to defend the nation’s gun rights.

During a speech at the National Rifle Association forum, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) said securing the Second Amendment has never been more necessary than it is now.

“In an age where elites embrace defunding the police, when homelessness runs rampant, when gangs dominate entire communities and when radical district attorneys refuse to prosecute violent crime in cities across America, rarely had the Second Amendment been more necessary to secure the rights of our fellow citizens.”

"Taking guns away from these responsible Americans will not make them safer, nor will it make our nation more secure."



Meanwhile Gov. Kristi Noem (R-S.D.) slammed the woke mob for painting gun owners as monsters.

“When a deranged, mentally unstable murdered who fits the left’s political narrative kills innocent children and people, the media seizes the opportunity to paint millions of law abiding gun owners, and you and me as barbarians.”

Noem called out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Chuck Schumer for using a tragic story to push their leftist extreme agenda. She also criticized them for trying to revoke American’s gun rights saying it “wouldn’t have made any difference in stopping the shooter, it is all about control.”

Democrats are using the deadly shooting to push for stricter gun laws that fit their agenda, while liberal media outlets are also using this time to smear Republicans for their support of 2A.