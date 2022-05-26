Left Unsurprisingly Blames Republicans for Uvalde Shooting

When there’s a mass shooting, the left is always so quick to blame Republicans.

That’s exactly what happened when several liberal media outlets called out the right for basically allowing the tragic shooting to occur.

First, MSNBC columnist Ruth Ben-Ghiat argued that Republicans are complicit in school shootings because they discredit the institutions of democracy like public schools.

Republican complicity in school shootings is part of a larger political design to discredit the public sphere and get Americans to divest from the institutions of democracy, starting with schools. I was about to tweet about this but the Federalist makes the point for me ?? https://t.co/1NLvO80Xoc — Ruth Ben-Ghiat (@ruthbenghiat) May 25, 2022

Meanwhile, CNN White House Correspondent John Harwood was angered that Joe Biden didn’t blame Republicans for the Uvalde shooting during his speech on the matter.

“This is very specifically about the Republican Party and that is because the same extremism that causes so many Republicans to reject election outcomes has locked the party into resistance to almost any restriction or legislation on the purchase and ownership of weapons, including assault weapons.”





Finally, the ladies of The View obviously had to give their opinions on the matter as well. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg had it out for Republicans, threatening to physically attack them and warning gun owners to “get ready” because “they’re going to come for your guns.”

She didn’t stop there. Goldberg continued to spew hate towards Republicans saying “I would like Republicans to show the same energy that they do for banning books and banning conversations about gays and banning conversations about black history, and regulating my uterus. I want them to show the same energy for banning guns.”

She took it even further by blaming Gov. Greg Abbot (R-TX) for the massacre because according to Goldberg, he apparently signed "22 bills" purposely allowing "mass shooters to buy, carry, and own guns in his state."