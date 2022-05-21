Gov. Gavin Newsom Wants Kamala Harris to Run For President

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-Ca.) says he wants Kamala Harris to be the next president of the United States, because she has done a spectacular job handling her current vice president duties.

During an interview, Newsom shut down questions that he may be running for the Oval Office in 2024, instead he wants Harris to take over.

“I'm hopeful that she's the next president of the United States.”

When asked about his political ambitions, Newsom said he has “sub-zero interest,” adding “it’s not even on my radar.”

Americans should be thanking him for that after the disastrous downfall California has taken ever since he took office.

When Newsom was facing a recall effort in 2021, Harris campaigned on his behalf. He told the interviewee that Harris has been a political ally and doesn’t “plan on changing that anytime soon.”

In a statement, Harris congratulated Newsom on his election recall victory claiming he helped California make a “big comeback.” Yet thousands of people left the state in droves as residents are tired of over paying to live in a state crippling with violence and crime.

Newsom is a liberal’s dream as he casts himself as an advocate for abortion rights, universal healthcare and same-sex marriage.

Although his recall efforts surfaced amid his strict Wuhan Coronavirus mandates, it gained momentum after Newsom was photographed dining inside at an upscale restaurant.

In a recent poll, Newsom’s approval rating with registered California voters dropped from 64 percent to 48 percent. Regarding his response to the state’s homeless crisis, two- thirds of voters rated Newsom’s job as being “very poor.”