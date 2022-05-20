DeSantis Signs Bill Increasing Fentanyl Punishments, Blames Biden For Surge

Joe Biden’s open border crisis has caused a massive amount of drugs to cross over into the country. Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) is putting an end to it.

DeSantis signed a bill aimed at cracking down on drug trafficking. Under the bill, HB 95, there will be an increased in mandatory minimum sentences for those convicted of dealing fentanyl and making the sale of methamphetamine resulting in death, a capitol felony punishable by life in prison or execution.

During a press conference, DeSantis said "We're going to do all we can to decrease the prevalence of fentanyl in Florida, and that means if you're dealing fentanyl, you are killing people you're going to be put in jail,” after citing the deadly accidental fentanyl overdoses of U.S. Military Academy Cadets in Miami earlier this year.

The mandatory minimum sentence for selling 4-14 grams of the drug has been bumped up to 7 years in prison, while offenders will receive 20 years for selling 14-28 grams of fentanyl.

DeSantis called out the Biden administration for the heavy flow of drugs coming in through the southern border.

“If you look at what’s going on at the southern border right now. I don’t think we’ve ever seen anything like this, with the massive numbers of people that are coming across the border illegally,” adding “It’s fueling a massive infusion of fentanyl into this country.”

The governor said Biden is doing nothing but helping the drug cartels with his open border policies, accusing him of “violating his oath of office.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs legislation to combat the flow of fentanyl from the open southern border. https://t.co/cDyejM3vG0 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) May 19, 2022

Within the last year, more than 107,000 people overdosed from drugs, 71,000 of those were caused by fentanyl.

According to Customs and Border Protection, over 10,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized at the border during 2021, a 130 percent increase from the year prior.