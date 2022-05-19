Oklahoma Passes Third Abortion Bill, Making it the Strictest in the U.S.

Oklahoma lawmakers fight to protect unborn baby’s lives, while the rest of the country fights to kill them.

In a 73 to 16 vote, Oklahoma’s legislature passed its final approval to create a law that bans termination from the moment of fertilization. This will be the most restrictive abortion law yet in the U.S.

House Bill 4327 would prohibit medical providers from performing abortions at any stage during a woman’s pregnancy, with the exception to save her life. Women who are victims of rape, sexual assault or incest that has been reported to the police will also be a part of the exception.

In a statement after the bill’s passing, Oklahoma Rep. Wendi Stearman said “It is my sincere hope that, in addition to the criminal bill passed this session, this civil liability bill will provide strong, additional protection of the life of unborn children in Oklahoma.”

Critics voiced their concerns that use of other contraceptions such as Plan B and IUD’s would be affected, however, Stearman assured them the bill just targets abortions, adding “I value life, and it should never be permitted by law to take the life of a child born or unborn.”

This is one of three bills that have been sent to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s (R-Okla.) desk, which he has already indicated he will sign any pro-life bill that comes to him.

The first followed in Texas’ footsteps to prohibit abortions after cardiac activity is detected in the embryo at about six weeks. The second, which is set to take effect this summer, will make it a felony to perform the procedure up to 10 years in prison.

Stitt has previously defended his pro-life stance saying “we believe every life is precious. As a father of six, those are my core beliefs. And I’m elected by four million Oklahomans to represent them and to put our beliefs in the law.”