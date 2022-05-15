Woke Texas Church Refers to God as Female During Mother's Day Service

Nowadays, even places of worship aren’t safe from the woke liberal narrative.

A progressive, queer affirming Texas church referred to God as female during its Mother’s Day service, describing its church as “based on community, not beliefs.”

The worship team, “You’re a Good, Good Mother” at Austin New Church in Texas, changed a line of the lyrics in the song “Wonderful Maker,” to God has “the heart of mother.”

Jason Morris, the lead pastor of the so-called church, even went as far as to change God’s pronouns in the Lord’s Prayer to read: “Our Mother, who art in heaven...”

During the service, Morris said that what “Scripture reveals about God’s love for his people is foolproof that God is indeed female.” Such has never been mentioned in the Bible.

He continued to remind the church that the notion of God as female has always been misunderstood by other faiths.

“We should always have understood—that God is not contained in the binaries of our linguistic symbols,… we have always known that God is relentless in pursuit … and unconditional in love. These are the hallmarks of mothering.”

Speaking about how a ‘narrow’ view of God restricts imagination, he quoted lines from a book titled “God Is a Black Woman,” while addressing the fact that it is full of “landmines,” including the risk of “setting up another binary by labeling God as female.”

Despite what this church wants it followers to believe, the Bible repeatedly refers to God as being “father.”

Just a few examples to reiterate this fact.

1 Corinthians 8:6: “Yet for us there is one God, the Father, from whom are all things and for whom we exist, and one Lord, Jesus Christ, through whom are all things and through whom we exist.”

John 17:5: “And now, Father, glorify me in your own presence with the glory that I had with you before the world existed.”